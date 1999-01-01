RiseupVPN

What is a VPN?

Riseup offers Personal VPN service for censorship circumvention, location anonymization and traffic encryption. To make this possible, it sends all your internet traffic through an encrypted connection to riseup.net, where it then goes out onto the public internet.

Unlike most other VPN providers, Riseup does not log your IP address.

Riseup has a VPN client called RiseupVPN. This VPN client is super easy to use! You just install it and run it—no configuration, no account registration.

This is an experiment to see if we can create a VPN service that is easy enough for everyone to use and that people will donate enough to sustain.

Why would you want to use the Riseup VPN?

Limitations to using a VPN

Download RiseupVPN

Using RiseupVPN

At Riseup, we believe it is important for everyone to use some technology like VPN or Tor to encrypt their internet traffic. Why? Because the internet is being broken by governments, internet service providers (ISPs), and corporations. RiseupVPN will fight that All VPNs share some limitations , please familiarize yourself with these so you understand what the VPN does and does not provide.

On Mac, Windows and Linux RiseupVPN will create a system tray menu with an icon that indicates if the VPN is connected or not:

— VPN is off.

— VPN is on, and all traffic is securely routed through the VPN.

— VPN is off, and all traffic is blocked.

— VPN is connecting, and all traffic is blocked.

To turn on or off, just click on the system tray icon and select the appropriate menu item.

The RiseupVPN service is entirely funded through donations from users. If you value an easy, non-profit VPN service that does not track users, then please contribute to keeping RiseupVPN alive.

The cost for us to offer RiseupVPN is approximately $60 USD per person per year. If you use the VPN, please consider donating at least this much. Thank you!

Note: If you donate using a different page, we will not know that you are donating for the VPN. Please help us figure out if this service can be sustainable by donating using only the links on this page.

Liberapay

Donations to riseupvpn can be by credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express), or by direct debit of a Euro bank account (for donations in Euro only). We use Liberapay, a non-profit subscription donation and payment service based on free software. Subscribe

Paypal

USD $ CAD $ GBP £ EUR € Donate

Bitcoin

3LBqFZpv397VEyDeZo3oneTK1qgJ8hsqvJ

Troubleshooting and support

Troubleshooting

Request help

To fill out a support ticket for RiseupVPN, please visit support.riseup.net. If you found a bug, please fill out a bug report instead of a support ticket (see below).

Please make sure to include the following information:

What operating system you are using.

What version of RiseupVPN you have installed. For desktop, this can be found under Shield menu > About… For Android, this can be found under Side menu > About…



Report a bug

Contact channels

You can join the RiseupVPN and bitmask tester mailing list. There you can ask questions and be part of a community conversation around the development versions of our beloved VPN client.

There is also an irc channel for more instant conversations: #leap @ irc.libera.chat

What about Bitmask/Riseup Black?

The Bitmask-based VPN (which we were calling "Riseup Black") is no longer supported and has been replaced by RiseupVPN. RiseupVPN has all the features that made Bitmask special, in fact under the hood RiseupVPN is using the Bitmask code, but it has better multiplatform support, no more users and passwords to increase your anonymity and an even simplier user experience.

If you still have Bitmask installed, please remove it before installing RiseupVPN.

Accounts that were registered through this system will be eventually removed, and the logins made available to users to register.